Kim VanPelt appointed as new Snohomish County Health Department Director

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has appointed Kim VanPelt as the new Health Department Director. She starts Oct. 20, taking on the role about three months after former Director Dennis Worsham moved into a new job as the Washington State Secretary of Health.

“Kim VanPelt brings a wealth of experience overseeing a diverse body of work, building community engagement, and leading the planning and evaluation of strategic goals,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “Our public health professionals work every day to keep people safe and healthy. Their efforts locally and regionally are especially important right now. I am excited for Kim to lead that team here in Snohomish County.”

VanPelt comes to Snohomish County from Tucson, Arizona, where she served as Deputy Director for Programming and Development at the Pima County Health Department since 2022. Her work there included oversight of community engagement, health prevention and promotion, public policy, health equity, maternal and child health, built environment, community mental health, substance misuse, injury and violence prevention and workforce development programs in a county with more than a million residents.

“She brings incredible experience and connections, and has a long history of health equity work and increasing access to health services,” said Dr. James Lewis, Snohomish County Health Officer. “Her work partnering with communities to advance public health is exemplary and her efforts leading response to the opioid epidemic is a great match for Snohomish County. She also has the background and skills to help us navigate these challenging times for public health.”

Prior to her role with the Pima County Health Department, VanPelt spent six years as Chief Regional Officer for First Things First, a statewide organization in Arizona that funds early learning and health programs focused on helping young children grow and thrive. She has also held roles focused on health policy and advocacy, planning and evaluation, and community outreach and engagement in the public and nonprofit sectors.

She earned a masters degree in public administration from the Nelson A. Rockefeller School of Public Affairs at the State University of New York at Albany, along with bachelors degrees in economics and history from Arizona State University.

“I am excited to join the County team and to work collaboratively with community partners to improve health for Snohomish County residents,” VanPelt said.