Lace up for kids: Girls on Run Snohomish County hosting Sneaker Soirée Sept. 27

Girls on the Run Snohomish County will host its 9th annual Sneaker Soirée, a dinner and auction fundraiser, on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Hotel Indigo at the Everett Waterfront.

Guests are invited to don their best cocktail attire paired with favorite sneakers for a memorable evening filled with food, friends and fun, all in support of local kids. The evening will feature live and silent auctions, games, a dessert dash, raise-the-paddle opportunities, and an inspiring program celebrating Girls on the Run’s 10 years of impact in Snohomish County.

The Sneaker Soirée is more than just a celebration, the organization said in a news release. It is the organization’s primary fundraising event, providing critical funds to keep programs accessible and expanding to serve more youth. Last year, more than 55% of participants received financial assistance thanks to community generosity. Proceeds from the event ensure that every child, regardless of background, has the chance to build confidence, make meaningful connections, and learn skills that last a lifetime.

“Every ticket purchased, every paddle raised and every auction item bid on directly supports kids in our community,” said Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “The Sneaker Soirée makes it possible for us to continue empowering youth through programs that teach resilience, empathy and confidence at a time when they need it most.”

Since its founding, Girls on the Run Snohomish County has served more than 5,000 kids, offering after-school and summer programs for youth in 3rd–8th grade. The curriculum helps kids navigate life’s challenges, build strong peer relationships and give back through community service projects.

Individual tickets and VIP tables are available now and include a plated dinner, wine and beer, and access to the evening’s program and festivities. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/Sneaker-Soiree.