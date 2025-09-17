League of Women Voters celebrates Constitution Day

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting events across the county this week to celebrate the 238th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The League is also celebrating the Bill of Rights, which was signed in 1789. Events were held Sunday at the Edmonds Library, top, and Tuesday at the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center, bottom. (Photos courtesy League of Women Voters Snohomish County)