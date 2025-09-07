Sunday, September 7, 2025
HomeEventsLeague of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites you to Celebrate Constitution...
Events

League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites you to Celebrate Constitution Day 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting events across the county the week of Sept. 14 to celebrate the 238th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The League is also celebrating the Bill of Rights, which was signed in 1789.

“Now’s the time to get reacquainted with these important documents and the rights that they guarantee,” League president Lisa Utter said. Individuals from each community will read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights at seven events.

Pick up your free pocket copy of the Constitution and learn how you can help defend U.S. democracy.

“Please join us and invite others!” Utter urged.

The seven events follow:

 Date Time Location
 Sunday 9/14 2–3:30 p.m. Edmonds Library

650 Main St.

Edmonds 98020
 Monday 9/15 12–1:30 p.m. Snohomish County Plaza

3000 Rockefeller Ave.

Everett 98201
 Tuesday 9/16 6–8 p.m. Edmonds School District Office

20420 68th Ave. W.

Lynnwood 98036
 Wednesday 9/17 5:30-7:30 p.m. Snohomish Library

311 Maple Ave.

Snohomish 98290
 Thursday 9/18 12–2 p.m. Monroe Library

1070 Village Way

Monroe 98272
 Thursday 9/18 5:45-7:45 p.m. Marysville Library

6120 Grove St.

Marysville 98270
 Friday 9/19 6–8 p.m. Everett Girl Scout Office

3224 Wetmore Ave.

Everett 98021

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO