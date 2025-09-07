League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites you to Celebrate Constitution Day 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting events across the county the week of Sept. 14 to celebrate the 238th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The League is also celebrating the Bill of Rights, which was signed in 1789.

“Now’s the time to get reacquainted with these important documents and the rights that they guarantee,” League president Lisa Utter said. Individuals from each community will read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights at seven events.

Pick up your free pocket copy of the Constitution and learn how you can help defend U.S. democracy.

“Please join us and invite others!” Utter urged.

The seven events follow:

Date Time Location Sunday 9/14 2–3:30 p.m. Edmonds Library 650 Main St. Edmonds 98020 Monday 9/15 12–1:30 p.m. Snohomish County Plaza 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett 98201 Tuesday 9/16 6–8 p.m. Edmonds School District Office 20420 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood 98036 Wednesday 9/17 5:30-7:30 p.m. Snohomish Library 311 Maple Ave. Snohomish 98290 Thursday 9/18 12–2 p.m. Monroe Library 1070 Village Way Monroe 98272 Thursday 9/18 5:45-7:45 p.m. Marysville Library 6120 Grove St. Marysville 98270 Friday 9/19 6–8 p.m. Everett Girl Scout Office 3224 Wetmore Ave. Everett 98021