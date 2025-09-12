Letter to the editor: A focus on peace

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I watched the video of Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday. At first I wished I hadn’t. But it’s served as a sobering reminder of where we are at as a country right now. Instead of looking away, we need to look at each other. Long enough to see another human staring back at us.

Mr. Kirk, a far-right political figure, is the antithesis of most everything I believe in. Famous for saying he can’t stand the word empathy. Yet I find myself shaken by his assassination. Perhaps because he’s in his 30s like me, or the father of two very young children the same ages as mine. Or because it’s so close on the heels of other political assassinations.

Nationally and in Edmonds, the temperature has gotten so very hot. Many, rightfully so, feel their existence under threat. And I don’t know how to end the divisiveness when I myself would not compromise on issues relating to human rights to pacify some that wish to renege them. But perhaps a start is committing to nonviolence. Not just violence with a gun, but violence with our words. Dialogue can’t blossom under duress. Democracy cannot flourish without peace.

Chelsea Rudd

Edmonds