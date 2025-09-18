Letter to the editor: Anyone for peace?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I find it not surprising that in this country we are generally unaware of the United Nations International Day of Peace Sept. 21 as there are billions of tax dollars thrown at the war industries.

Please feel free to join the bereaved members of the American Friends of the Parents Circle Families Forum – Palestinian and Israeli Bereaved Families for Peace with your Pledge for Peace.

Or, perhaps — just, perhaps — it is time we dedicate at least one month — maybe the month of July? — to celebrate and honor probably our most lucrative as well as popular interest – WAR!

Victor Eskenazi

Mountlake Terrace