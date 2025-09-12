Letter to the editor: Doing the math related to the proposed levy lid lift

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
I was doing some math related to the proposed levy lid lift and thought I’d share. Rather than look at a monthly cost, since we don’t pay taxes monthly, I looked at totals.
For my figuring I used a 2% increase for the CPI-U. This is likely a low estimate. In 2023 the CPI-U was 3.4%, while last year it was 2.9%.
|
Year
|
Levy Amount
|
|
2% Increase at end of year
|
1
|
14,500,000
|
290,000
|
2
|
14,790,000
|
295,800
|
3
|
15,085,800
|
301,716
|
4
|
15,387,516
|
307,750
|
5
|
15,695,266
|
313,905
|
6
|
16,009,171
|
Moves back to a 1% cap at the end of year 6
The total for the six years of levy money in Prop 1 is $91,467,753. Over $91 million! Most likely even more because these numbers use a low estimate of increase.
Eye popping!
Ann Christiansen
Edmonds
Good analysis. We do not know the future inflation rates but this is what it would look light at various rates. Rounded to the nearest million dollars.
1%=$89m
2%=$91m
3%=$94m
4%=$96m
5%=$99m
Understanding and budgeting with inflation in mind was something the Blue Ribbon Panel addressed. A model was created so various parts of the budget could use different inflation assumptions. Other models were also created to help CM’s test budgeting ideas. Each CM was trained on the use of these models.
It’s a good thing those items paid for with the levy will have CPI adjustments. The rest of the GF that is impacted by inflation will not automatically enjoy adjustments. Will we need new revs or will we need to reduce those services?
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.