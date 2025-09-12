Letter to the editor: Doing the math related to the proposed levy lid lift

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I was doing some math related to the proposed levy lid lift and thought I’d share. Rather than look at a monthly cost, since we don’t pay taxes monthly, I looked at totals.

For my figuring I used a 2% increase for the CPI-U. This is likely a low estimate. In 2023 the CPI-U was 3.4%, while last year it was 2.9%.

Year Levy Amount 2% Increase at end of year 1 14,500,000 290,000 2 14,790,000 295,800 3 15,085,800 301,716 4 15,387,516 307,750 5 15,695,266 313,905 6 16,009,171 Moves back to a 1% cap at the end of year 6

The total for the six years of levy money in Prop 1 is $91,467,753. Over $91 million! Most likely even more because these numbers use a low estimate of increase.

Eye popping!

Ann Christiansen

Edmonds