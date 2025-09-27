Letter to the editor: It’s time to invest in Edmonds’ future by supporting Proposition 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

As a former mayor of Edmonds, I’ve had the honor of guiding our community through both times of progress and moments of challenge. I know firsthand that decisions like putting a levy before voters are not made lightly. That’s why I stand with Mayor Rosen and the City Council in supporting Proposition 1 — because it’s essential to safeguarding Edmonds’ future.

Over the years, Edmonds has grown into a thriving, vibrant community, known for its charming downtown, safe neighborhoods, beautiful parks, and strong civic spirit. But this didn’t happen by accident. It was the result of thoughtful investment, sound planning, and a shared commitment to the common good.

Today, that legacy is at risk.

The city is facing a structural revenue shortfall that cannot be ignored. Costs have risen dramatically, our infrastructure continues to age, and city resources are spread too thin. Despite significant cuts, layoffs, and creative efforts to stretch resources, our city simply cannot continue providing the essential services we rely on (public safety, parks, and infrastructure) without new revenue.

Proposition 1 is a responsible step to keep Edmonds safe, and strong. It will fund the services that residents expect, and preserve the quality of life we’ve all worked hard to build. And importantly, it protects our most financially vulnerable seniors with qualified exemptions.

Leadership requires tough decisions and doing what’s right even when it’s not easy. For Edmonds, this is one of those moments.

I hope you’ll join me in voting Yes on Proposition 1 this November.

Dave Earling

Former Edmonds mayor