Letter to the editor: Keeping history alive

Editor:

When I lived in Washington, D.C., I visited the Smithsonian museums any chance I got. For those who have never been, I can only describe it as a holy experience. You are confronted with the raw truth of our country and our history. The good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, the prideful and the shameful. It’s moving to say the least. It impresses upon your soul what it means to be an American.

These federal spaces are our nation’s way of saying, “learn this.” But now, the Trump administration has ordered the removal of signs and exhibits about slavery at several national parks. Trump has termed it “corrosive ideology.” I think the word he was looking for was “history.”

What does this have to do with Edmonds? As education diminishes at the national level, we need to take up the mantle at the local level. To ensure that we are learning the truth in our public schools, and should that go away, that we keep history alive amongst each other. Shining light on the dark parts of our nation’s history doesn’t diminish the good. It prepares us to do better and avoid repeating the bloody lessons of our past.

Chelsea Rudd

Edmonds