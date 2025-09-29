Letter to the editor: Thanks to Edmonds candidates, from NW WA Civic Circle

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

On behalf of Northwest WA Civic Circle, I want to thank the seven candidates that chose to participate in our first-ever Candidate Connect conversations. These were hour-long, one-on-one discussions with residents running for spots on the Edmonds City Council as well as the Port of Edmonds. We found this to be a unique way for residents and stakeholders to submit specific questions to the candidates, as well as learn more about them on an interpersonal level, with having several residents running for office for the first time.

I also want to thank those who submitted questions and feedback after each of the seven interviews. The series can be found through our YouTube channel playlist.

Finally, I want to express gratitude to Teresa Wippel and Larry Vogel for providing content and tools, like their tax calculator, that was used as part of the discussion series.

There are more opportunities for everyone to learn more about the candidates through upcoming conversations and forums through My Edmonds News and the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. Northwest WA Civic Circle (NWWCC) encourages you to take advantage of these opportunities.

Alicia Crank

Founder, NWWCC