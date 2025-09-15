Letter to the editor: Where hate leads

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” — Evelyn Beatrice Hall, a biographer of Voltaire.

I denounce in the strongest terms the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I affirmatively reject all forms of political violence as anti-democratic. Charlie Kirk‘s killing is an attack on free speech, the First Amendment, and the Constitution.

It is the coward’s way to use a bullet to silence those you disagree with.

I also publicly condemn the assassinations of Minnesota State Sen. Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, their dog, and Sen. John Hoffman, who were killed on July 15, 2025.

My mentor, Richard Painter, personally knew Senators Hortman and Hoffman. I talked with Richard after their killings because I was concerned for his family’s and his personal safety.

In these times, it is instinctual to retreat from public life. It takes a lot of courage to continue to speak our truth publicly.

I could put together a list of all of the hateful and threatening emails, voicemails, and interpersonal interactions I’ve received since becoming an elected official in 2022. But it would take pages to share all of the harassment I’ve received from those who wish to silence me.

Think about where hate leads the next time that you are personally attacking a public servant or a political activist. People like us are risking our lives and our family members’ lives to serve our communities and stand up for what we believe in.

Jenna Nand

Edmonds City Council