Letter to the editor: Why I’m supporting Janelle Cass for District 1 Port Commissioner

Editor:

My wife and I have lived in Edmonds for many years, and love the Port. It is home to birds, fish and wildlife. It is the face of Edmonds for visiting boaters and a wonderful facility for those lucky enough to own a boat.

It is home to the Puget Sound Express Whale Watching Tours and many land-based businesses. The fishing pier is always busy. It is truly a gem in Puget Sound. This success requires great leadership, and Janelle Cass is part of that leadership.

Janelle has been a Port resident for 18 years. She is a lifelong sailor and 12-year Port tenant. She knows ports as an administrator and a boater.

Educated at the Air Force Academy, she earned a degree in civil and environmental engineering. She put these skills to work for the Air Force and then the Federal Aviation Administration, supporting major port infrastructure projects along the western states and Pacific islands. Her success required both her knowledge and the people skills necessary to bring the various factions together.

Janelle is the only candidate who has been around boats and ports her whole life. She is the only candidate who by her education and work experience understands ports and the environment. She is the only candidate with experience in the operations of the Port of Edmonds. Where the land meets the sea, we need Janelle Cass!

Robert Chaffee

Edmonds