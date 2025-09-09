Letter to the editor: Why I’m voting yes — for our kids and for Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

They say young people don’t vote. That young families are too busy with their kids to get involved. But as a mom of two little boys, I know our children are our strength, not our weakness, and there is nothing we won’t do for them.

There’s a levy on the ballot in November. If it doesn’t pass, Edmonds won’t be Edmonds anymore. The farmers market filled with families like mine and yours, eating mini donuts and bumping into neighbors — gone. The splash park filled with wet kids and squeals of glee all summer — closed. Frances Anderson Center, the cultural heart of the city, barred to all of us, and with it the demise of the famed Edmonds arts festival. Not to mention the loss of routine police patrol that keeps our city feeling like a town where you can leave windows open at night and your stroller parked out front.

These aren’t exaggerations. These are the real cuts the city has listed if the levy doesn’t pass. The deficit isn’t from mismanagement — it’s a structural issue the levy helps fix. We all live here because we love Edmonds. Let’s put our money where our heart is and save our city.



Chelsea Rudd

Edmonds