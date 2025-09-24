Live in Esperance? Here’s how you can voice your opinion on the county’s proposed rezones

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Esperance residents have a chance to give their two cents on Wednesday, Oct. 1, about the proposed areawide rezones.

The Snohomish County Council has scheduled a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in the Robert J. Drewel Building, eighth floor, Jackson Board Room. Those who can’t make it to the hearing in person can attend virtually at zoom.us/j/94846850772.

Esperance is a 448-acre unincorporated parcel of land surrounded by the City of Edmonds. About 4,000 people live there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county is considering rezoning Esperance and other parts of the county’s southwest urban growth area to align with the 2024 Snohomish County Growth Management Act Comprehensive Plan.

The proposal is to rezone Esperance from R-8,400 (single-family lots) to Low Density Multiple Residential (multi-family housing).

Some residents have expressed concerns about rezoning Esperance. Concerns include increased traffic and parking congestion and loss of green spaces, as well as population growth without enough infrastructure, according to a flyer the My Neighborhood News Network received Sept. 20.

Some residents want the County Council to postpone the vote until “infrastructure impacts are fully evaluated,” “tree codes are updated” and “Edmonds’ design standards are applied to Esperance,” according to the flyer.

The county planning commission voted 6-1 in May to recommend approval of the areawide rezones proposal, and to include a letter for the County Council to consider, the My Neighborhood News Network reported.

— By Angelica RelenteAngelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.