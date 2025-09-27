Local Starbucks locations set to close Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Seattle Times reported Friday that 17 local Starbucks stores will close Saturday, part of $1 billion restructuring plan announced by Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol that also includes laying off 900 nonretail employees.
Saturday is the last day of operations at the one location in Edmonds and two in Lynnwood, the Times said. Here’s the full list:
Fourth and Diagonal: 4115 Fourth Ave. S., Seattle
First and Denny: 100 Denny Way, Seattle
Eastlake: 2344 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle
Uptown: 425 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle
Ballard: 2200 N.W. Market St., Seattle
130th and Aurora: 13025 Aurora Ave.. N., Seattle
145th and 15th: 14359 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle
Highway 99: 21920 Highway 99, Edmonds
Highway 99 and 200th: 19931 Highway 99, Lynnwood
164th and Alderwood Mall Parkway: 2902 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Thrashers Corner: 2020 Maltby Road, Bothell
Mill Creek Town Center: 15517 Main St., Mill Creek
Crossroads South: 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue
Redmond North: 8867 161st Ave. N.E., Redmond
Downtown Kirkland: 116 Lake St., Kirkland
Fred Meyer East Hill 172: 10201 S.E. 240th St., Kent
167/24th — Sumner: 2418 136th Ave. Ct. E., Sumner
