Lotería celebration Oct. 4 marks Hispanic Heritage Month

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds School District is set to host a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, inviting the community to play Lotería, a popular game entrenched in many Spanish-speaking cultures.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4

Saturday, Oct. 4 Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Elementary School, 18614 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lotería is a bingo-like game where players mark pictures on a board as a caller draws symbols from a deck of cards, reciting a poem or phrase to give hints about the card chosen. The cards have intricate designs with an assortment of culturally significant symbols and figures including plants, people and everyday objects, according to the Museum of Latin American Art.

The game’s roots began in Spain, as a colonial game played by the social elite, but was eventually embraced by all social classes, according to the Arizona State Museum. The game made its way to Latin America in the mid-18th century, eventually gaining mass popularity in Mexico.

Visit Edmonds School District’s website for more upcoming events.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.