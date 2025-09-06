Mayor back at Edmonds Summer Market Saturday, Sept. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Visitors to the Saturday, Sept.6 Edmonds Historic Museum Summer Market are invited to engage with Mayor Mike Rosen at the “Ask the Mayor” booth.
This is the third of three summer market appearances for Rosen in 2025.
