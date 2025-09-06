Friday, September 5, 2025
City Government

Mayor back at Edmonds Summer Market Saturday, Sept. 6

Mayor Mike Rosen greets marketgoers at his “Ask the Mayor” booth in front of Edmonds City Hall in 2024. (File photo)

Visitors to the Saturday, Sept.6 Edmonds Historic Museum Summer Market are invited to engage with Mayor Mike Rosen at the “Ask the Mayor” booth.

This is the third of three summer market appearances for Rosen in 2025.

 

