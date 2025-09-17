Mike Clugston is new City of Edmonds planning and development director

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Mayor Mike Rosen has named Mike Clugston as the City of Edmonds’ new planning and development director. Clugston has spent 18 years working for the city in multiple roles, most recently as the department’s acting director, the city said in a news release announcing the appointment.

“Mike has a demonstrated understanding of the community, as well as a keen ability to listen to a diversity of opinions as he makes recommendations to the Edmonds City Council,” Rosen said. “He has proven he can deliver results, even in the most high-pressure situations and often with limited resources.”

Clugston has extensive experience in current planning, has led numerous code updates, and most recently guided the completion of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. Before joining the city, he worked in environmental planning in Delaware County, New York, where he provided planning assistance to towns and villages throughout the county and was a representative to several working groups within the New York City Watershed. He also worked as an environmental chemist doing bench-level radio and organic chemistry.

Clugston holds an Master of Arts in geography from Binghamton University and a Bachelor of Arts in geology from Lehigh University. He also earned a professional certification (AICP) from the American Planning Association.