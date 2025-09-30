North Sound Church presents Duo Milu concert Oct. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Edmonds’ North Sound Church is presenting a Duo Milu concert featuring music of the world, with renowned pianist Ch’uqi Hwaen and concertmaster violinist Pamele Liu, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5.
The concert will take place at the church, located at 201 4th Ave. N.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.