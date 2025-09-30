Monday, September 29, 2025
North Sound Church presents Duo Milu concert Oct. 5
eat/play/liveMusic

North Sound Church presents Duo Milu concert Oct. 5

Edmonds’ North Sound Church is presenting a Duo Milu concert featuring music of the world, with renowned pianist Ch’uqi Hwaen and concertmaster violinist Pamele Liu, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5.

The concert will take place at the church, located at 201 4th Ave. N.

 

