North Sound Church presents Duo Milu concert Oct. 5

Edmonds’ North Sound Church is presenting a Duo Milu concert featuring music of the world, with renowned pianist Ch’uqi Hwaen and concertmaster violinist Pamele Liu, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5.

The concert will take place at the church, located at 201 4th Ave. N.