Northwest Girlchoir to host October visiting days

Curious what singing in a treble-voiced choir is all about? Students in grades 1-6 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s choirs for a free rehearsal. Visit www.northwestgirlchoir.org/visiting-days-2025 to learn more and sign up.
Rehearsal Visit Options:
Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, Oct. 14 | 4:30-5:15 p.m.
Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, Oct. 13 | 5-6 p.m.
Raku (Auditioned Choir Grades 4-5) – Tuesday, Oct. 14 | 5-6:15 p.m.
Tarab (Auditioned Choir Grades 5-6) – Monday, Oct. 13 | 5-6:30 p.m.
Parents of visiting singers are welcome to hang out in the choir’s Family Room during the rehearsal. There will be an opportunity for parents/guardians to enter the classroom as well as ask questions from NWGC staff.
Questions? Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.
