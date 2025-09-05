Northwest WA Civic Circle to host discussions with Edmonds general election candidates starting Sept. 8

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Northwest Civic Circle (NWCC) will host a series on one-on-one conversations online called Candidate Connect with seven candidates in the general election who are running for the Edmonds City Council and Port of Edmonds starting the week of Sept. 8.

These conversations will be livestreamed on OnDemand and to the Alicia In Edmonds Facebook page and Northwest WA Civic Circle’s YouTube page. Community members can also submit questions ahead of time and during the livestream.

The candidates who agreed to participate are:

Alex Newman, Edmonds City Council Position 3: Monday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Rudd, Port of Edmonds District 1: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Will Chen, incumbent, Edmonds City Council Position 2: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

Glenda Krull, Edmonds City Council Position 1: Monday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Janelle Cass, incumbent, Port of Edmonds District 1: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Chris Eck, incumbent, Edmonds City Council Position 1: Thursday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.

Erika Barnett, Edmonds City Council Position 3: Monday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

“I believe this is a great way for voters to get to know who the candidates are, ask pertinent questions, and be able to go back and view at their leisure,” said NWCC founder Alicia Crank. “Not everyone can attend individual candidate Meet & Greets when scheduled, and responses to topics and issues can lose some its context in small soundbites. This way, you can fully get the context of the question, the answer and how it’s been posed.”

“As always, NWCC’s main goal in convening these conversations is to provide community members with the opportunity to hear directly from the parties involved and for that content to be made available to anyone when time permits them to do so,” Crank continued.

NWCC does not take a position in candidate races. Community members can learn more about Candidate Connect and submit questions ahead of the conversations by visiting NWCC’s website.