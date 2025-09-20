Oktoberfest brings the tunes and brews to Edmonds Civic Park

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sunny skies greeted attendees at day one of the annual Rotary Oktoberfest at Civic Park, featuring an eclectic mix of live music, food vendors and a festive beer garden.

Oktoberfest continues at noon Saturday, with festivities running until 10 p.m. Activities include Kids Korner, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., featuring crafts, games and interactive fun for all ages. At 2 p.m., the Pet Parade invites furry friends to strut their stuff — costumes encouraged but not necessary.

Proceeds from Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest support dozens of nonprofits doing vital work across the community — from youth programs and food banks to scholarships and senior services. Learn more at edmondsrotary.com/oktoberfest.

— Photos by Julia Wiese