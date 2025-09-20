Friday, September 19, 2025
Events

Oktoberfest brings the tunes and brews to Edmonds Civic Park

Tim Miller of Bonnie and the Bavarians smiles as he beats on the drums. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
Gigi keeps watch over the corn hole game.
Sisters Callie and Maddie are all smiles as grandpa Steve Sullivan treats them to sweets.
Beamae’s Seafood Gumbo ladles up a container of the spicy dish.
Dawn, Jess and Leneya staff the Salish and Gallagher’s beer taps and dress for the occasion.
Mom Katie helps dad Forest as he holds Owen to pour water at the children’s duck race.
Locals Kevin and Eric challenge each other in the beer barrel race.
A happy crowd claps to a polka being played by the Smiling Scandinavians.
By 5 p.m. the crowds begin to fill the tables in the beer garden.

Sunny skies greeted attendees at day one of the annual Rotary Oktoberfest at Civic Park, featuring an eclectic mix of live music, food vendors and a festive beer garden.

Oktoberfest continues at noon Saturday, with festivities running until 10 p.m. Activities include Kids Korner, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., featuring crafts, games and interactive fun for all ages. At 2 p.m., the Pet Parade invites furry friends to strut their stuff — costumes encouraged but not necessary.

Proceeds from Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest support dozens of nonprofits doing vital work across the community — from youth programs and food banks to scholarships and senior services. Learn more at edmondsrotary.com/oktoberfest.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

