PAWS names new chief executive officer

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

PAWS, a nonprofit dedicated to helping cats, dogs and wild animals go home and thrive, has appointed R. Harrison Edell as its new chief executive officer. In his new role, Edell will lead the organization as it embarks on its 2025–2028 strategic objectives.

“PAWS has long been a leader in compassionate animal care, wildlife rehabilitation and community engagement,” said Edell. “I’m honored to join this dedicated team and to work alongside our donors, volunteers and community partners to advance the mission and impact of PAWS. On the heels of the grand opening of our $50 million Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the largest such facility in Washington state, I look forward to diving into our plans for the future, turning our eye towards long-range planning for our facilities in Lynnwood.”

Edell brings more than two decades of experience in animal welfare, conservation and nonprofit leadership. Having most recently served as chief mission officer and executive vice president of Animal Care & Conservation at the Dallas Zoo, he oversaw departments teams specializing in animal care, conservation, education, operations and community engagement.

Prior to his tenure at the Dallas Zoo, Edell held leadership and education roles at the Sacramento Zoo, San Francisco Zoo and San Diego Zoo Global. His extensive career spans hands-on wildlife rehabilitation, animal care management, strategic planning, project management and innovative education programming for audiences of all ages.

“Harrison brings a rare combination of strategic vision with a pragmatic, solutions-oriented approach and passion for animal welfare,” said Jen Evans, chair of the PAWS board of directors. “We are energized by his leadership and look forward to the transformative impact he will have on PAWS and the animals who depend on us.”

A Seattle-area resident with two senior rescue dogs, Edell has a deep personal commitment to the organization’s mission. He will be spending his initial weeks listening, learning and connecting with staff, volunteers, supporters and community partners.