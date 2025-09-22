Planning Board to review capital facilities, North Hub updates, co-living guidance Sept. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Planning Board will review several agenda items on Wednesday, Sept. 24, including:

A proposed 2026–2031 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for adoption. The updated CFP/CIP incorporates results from the recently adopted 2024 Transportation Plan and 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

An amendment to allow co-living as a permitted use in multi-family zones of six units or more as required by HB 1998. The Planning Board will review the final draft and forward a recommendation to the City Council for consideration Oct. 8.

Changes to the North Bowl Hub to address community concerns about access, environmental impacts and neighborhood character. Options include removing or reducing parcels within the hub and rezoning them to lower-density residential designations.

The full agenda is on the city’s website.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You an also attend online at this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.