Poet’s Corner: September Moon

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

September Moon

Beneath the September moon

A flicker of weak light

The faint memory of her mothering years––lost

Her family, a rope

Unraveled

Tiny strings frayed

Scattered

Across the fallow fields of her life.

Alone in the darkness she feels

Loosely tethered to both worlds

One where she still sees her children

Hears them sing

The other where she floats endlessly in the hollow silence of night

Linked to them by one last ethereal string.

She closes her eyes

Afraid to see, to hear, to know,

What happened

––in her wine-colored afterglow.

Beneath a September moon

Reminders––

Buried deep

Lost in her spirit

The solitary tills of time

Of heart

And soul

Barren of love, barren of life

––and she knows

The piercing betrayal of one more glass of wine.

She now imagines her children as dormant butterflies

Who will not awaken any time soon

Their innocent lives arrested by

Mommy’s cocktails at noon.

Beneath fading lunations

She hears their cries

Her sweet butterflies

And she knows

Therein is her penance

Her dark destiny

––a life sentence

To carry aural witness of their final cries

To her spiritual wasteland

Filled with echoes of a mother’s bittersweet lies.

Tiny fingertips, like frayed strings

Once adored

Now, grasping

Reaching

Weakening

Tearing away from the cord.

Mindy Meyers-Halleck

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

In addition to being a novelist, Mindy Meyers-Halleck is a happily married, globe-trotting beachcomber and five-time cancer survivor who credits part of her healing journey(s) to the art of writing poetry.