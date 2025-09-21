Poet’s Corner: The Best Summer Vacation, Equinox

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

The Best Summer Vacation

The best summer vacation

Is a short ride across fifty years

From Fauntleroy to Vashon

No parents allowed

Wake up before dawn in the bottom bunk

To the sound of coffee percolating

Go back to sleep

Wake up again at when you wake up

This time to the sound of Towhees in the woods behind

Here is Grandma D in her chair

She is wearing a pink housecoat

And drinking a second cup of coffee from a gold mug

She got it for free with points at the gas station

The sun is just coming up

The first rays of light illuminate Quartermaster Harbor

And in the distance, Mount Rainier

Grandpa caught the first boat off the island

For breakfast, a comprehensive collection of cold cereal

Raisin toast

Orange juice

Spend all morning at the beach

Make a camp with drift wood and interesting rocks and pretty shells

Hunt for tiny crabs and hold them in your hand

Try not to get pinched

Walk the shore towards Portage

Or walk the shore towards Burton

Look away when you get to the sign that says No Trespassing Private Tidelands

They wouldn’t arrest a kid, would they?

When you get hungry, go home and make lunch

Liverwurst or pimento loaf or Jiff with homemade strawberry jam

Study the selection in two big, glass cookie jars

Later, pick blackberries to eat with sugar and cream

Read all the magazines

Women’s Day, Family Circle, Sunset, The Reader’s Digest

Draw pictures on scrap paper with the stubby pencils by the telephone

Color them in with the broken crayons in the See’s candy box in the bedroom

Help Grandma hang the laundry

From a plastic hamper mended with string

This load is all white socks and brassieres and girdles and underpants

Then come sheets, as heavy as canvas, as soft as clouds

Sails for your ship of dreams

Sit with Grandma on the lawn swing

Hold her Rose Milk-soft hand

While you gaze at the sparkling water

Dinner will be served at four-thirty

A roast whose aroma has only grown more enticing all afternoon

Mashed potatoes

And gravy

A small side of scallions for Grandpa (curious)

Afterwards, dessert

Make that plural

The angel food cake and Spanish Cream are both excellent

Tonight’s entertainment will be

Re-runs on TV

Grandma D back in her robe

Stretched out on a pink velvet couch

Grandpa dozing in his recliner

Then bath, and bed

Relaxed, well-fed

At lights out the promise

Of another perfect day

Ina Zing

~ ~ ~ ~

Equinox

Once more

The earth turns a corner

The hourglass of light

Upends into night

Day passes the baton to dark

The sun lingers a little longer

It hates to say goodbye

The birds feel it in their bones

A time for flight, not for song

The trees feel it in their leaves

A gathering beneath the bark

For things that were not done or said

A last chance

Before moving on

Or letting go

One last blossom before the frost

One last fruit

One last dance

Pause, take stock

Of what was found, and what was lost

What now, what next

This is equinox

Ina Zing

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Ina Zing is a fifth-generation Washington resident who has lived in the Edmonds area most of her life. She is a mother, grandmother and veteran who works as an attorney and has been writing one thing or another since she could hold a pencil.