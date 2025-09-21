Poet’s Corner: The Best Summer Vacation, Equinox

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
The Best Summer Vacation
The best summer vacation
Is a short ride across fifty years
From Fauntleroy to Vashon
No parents allowed
Wake up before dawn in the bottom bunk
To the sound of coffee percolating
Go back to sleep
Wake up again at when you wake up
This time to the sound of Towhees in the woods behind
Here is Grandma D in her chair
She is wearing a pink housecoat
And drinking a second cup of coffee from a gold mug
She got it for free with points at the gas station
The sun is just coming up
The first rays of light illuminate Quartermaster Harbor
And in the distance, Mount Rainier
Grandpa caught the first boat off the island
For breakfast, a comprehensive collection of cold cereal
Raisin toast
Orange juice
Spend all morning at the beach
Make a camp with drift wood and interesting rocks and pretty shells
Hunt for tiny crabs and hold them in your hand
Try not to get pinched
Walk the shore towards Portage
Or walk the shore towards Burton
Look away when you get to the sign that says No Trespassing Private Tidelands
They wouldn’t arrest a kid, would they?
When you get hungry, go home and make lunch
Liverwurst or pimento loaf or Jiff with homemade strawberry jam
Study the selection in two big, glass cookie jars
Later, pick blackberries to eat with sugar and cream
Read all the magazines
Women’s Day, Family Circle, Sunset, The Reader’s Digest
Draw pictures on scrap paper with the stubby pencils by the telephone
Color them in with the broken crayons in the See’s candy box in the bedroom
Help Grandma hang the laundry
From a plastic hamper mended with string
This load is all white socks and brassieres and girdles and underpants
Then come sheets, as heavy as canvas, as soft as clouds
Sails for your ship of dreams
Sit with Grandma on the lawn swing
Hold her Rose Milk-soft hand
While you gaze at the sparkling water
Dinner will be served at four-thirty
A roast whose aroma has only grown more enticing all afternoon
Mashed potatoes
And gravy
A small side of scallions for Grandpa (curious)
Afterwards, dessert
Make that plural
The angel food cake and Spanish Cream are both excellent
Tonight’s entertainment will be
Re-runs on TV
Grandma D back in her robe
Stretched out on a pink velvet couch
Grandpa dozing in his recliner
Then bath, and bed
Relaxed, well-fed
At lights out the promise
Of another perfect day
Ina Zing
~ ~ ~ ~
Equinox
Once more
The earth turns a corner
The hourglass of light
Upends into night
Day passes the baton to dark
The sun lingers a little longer
It hates to say goodbye
The birds feel it in their bones
A time for flight, not for song
The trees feel it in their leaves
A gathering beneath the bark
For things that were not done or said
A last chance
Before moving on
Or letting go
One last blossom before the frost
One last fruit
One last dance
Pause, take stock
Of what was found, and what was lost
What now, what next
This is equinox
Ina Zing
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Ina Zing is a fifth-generation Washington resident who has lived in the Edmonds area most of her life. She is a mother, grandmother and veteran who works as an attorney and has been writing one thing or another since she could hold a pencil.
