Port of Edmonds selects Jessen Architects as Architect of Record

The Edmonds Port Commission has selected Edmonds-based Jessen Architects as its Architect of Record following a competitive request for qualifications process. According to a news release, the decision was finalized during the commission’s Aug. 26 public meeting.

Jessen Architects, headquartered in downtown Edmonds, will provide on-demand architectural services to support the Port’s wide range of projects. These include large-scale infrastructure such as the North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction to tenant improvements, signage upgrades and master planning, the news release said.

“Being entrusted by the Port Commission with this Architect-of-Record role is both a professional honor and a deeply personal one,” said John Jessen, AIA, NCARB, the company’s principal architect. “As Edmonds residents and long-time community members, our team brings not only technical expertise but also a vested interest in supporting the Port’s vision for a resilient, sustainable, and thriving waterfront.”

As architect of record, Jessen Architects will collaborate closely with Port leadership and staff to ensure that projects not only meet technical and regulatory requirements but also advance Edmonds’ long-term economic development and environmental goals.

More information about Jessen Architects is at www.jessenarchitects.com.