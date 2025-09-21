Prep football: Hawks dominate Mavs in third straight win

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

After steamrolling over a pair of winless teams (Cascade and Lynnwood) in their first two outings this season, the question presented to the Mountlake Terrace Hawks was could the team continue their dominance on the gridiron against an opponent that has shown the ability to win this year?

The Hawks got their answer on Friday when the team crushed the Meadowdale Mavericks 43-6 in a 3A Wesco League matchup played at Edmonds Stadium.

Terrace rushed for 344 yards, only punted twice and held the Mavericks scoreless until surrendering a touchdown in the fourth quarter when the eventual outcome of the game was no longer in doubt.

Quarterback Mason Wilson ran for four touchdowns to lead the Hawks scoring barrage. The junior had TD runs of 1, 2, 3 and 34-yards and rushed for 220 yards — in addition to completing seven of nine pass attempts for 122 yards.

The other Hawks that reached the end zone were Cody Ekanayake on a 4-yard TD run with :01 to go in the first half and Owen Boswell with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Meadowdale tallied their only points of the game on a late 25-yard TD pass from Ki Gamble to Keahola Kepo’o-Sebate with 7:21 to go. The points are the only ones Terrace has given up during their three contests so far this season.

Boswell, in addition to contributing to the offense, anchored the Hawk defense from his middle linebacker position and helped keep Meadowdale in check on Friday. The junior credited the team’s defense line, defensive coaches and its preparedness for the big defensive effort.

“We watch film; we know what we’re doing and we play all together,” Boswell said. “We were definitely prepared.”

Boswell also insisted that the Terrace defense, even though they have yielded just six points in their first three games of the season, still isn’t playing at their peak yet. “We continue to get better,” he said.“I say we’re improving every week and it’s just going to continue to get better.”

For Meadowdale, the lopsided loss was disheartening, especially in light of the team’s win over Kamiak in their opening game of the season on Sept. 5 and then playing Shorewood close before succumbing late on Sept. 12.

“We’ve got a lot of talent in there; we’ve got a lot of coaches that truly believe,” Mavericks’ Coach Antwoine Gamble said outside the team locker room after the loss to Terrace. ”But right now we’ve got to get these boys to believe in themselves as a whole.”

“We’re trying to be competitive and win a game for the hundreds of fans, but we’re also trying to motivate and figure out how to mentor these kids to figure out how to persevere,” Gamble added.

The slumping Mavericks (0-2-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference play, 1-2-0 overall) will have to rebound quickly as they will face the 3-0-0 Edmonds Woodway Warriors next on Friday, Sept. 26. Kickoff for the annual “Jam the Stands” rivalry matchup at Edmonds Stadium is set for 5 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace (1-0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference play, 3-0-0 overall) will next take on the 2-1-0 Shorecrest Scots in a game to take place after the Mavericks-Warriors contest is completed, with kickoff at Edmonds Stadium scheduled for 8 p.m.

Prep football: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Sept. 19

Mountlake Terrace 7 21 15 0 – 43

Meadowdale 0 0 0 6 – 6

1st quarter scoring:

4:15 – Owen Boswell (Mountlake Terrace) 4-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick is good

2nd quarter scoring:

8:47 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 11-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick is good

5:45 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 34-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick is good

:01 – Cody Ekanayake (Mountlake Terrace) 4-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick is good

3rd quarter scoring:

6:25 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 1-yard TD run; two-point conversion run attempt is good

:57 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace); 3-yard TD run; Liam Moore PAT kick is good

4th quarter scoring:

7:21 – Ki Gamble (Meadowdale) 25-yard TD pass to Kealoha Kepo’o-Sebate; two-point conversion run is no good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-0-0 overall; Meadowdale 0-2-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium





