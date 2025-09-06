Prep Football: Meadowdale wins over Kamiak 22-19, Sept. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

No matter what memories the Meadowdale Mavericks make during this 2025 football season, they will likely pale in comparison to the rollercoaster of emotions they felt – and will undoubtedly remember – from their opening night contest on Friday.

After losing the lead when Kamiak scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:40 to go in the game, Mavericks’ quarterback Ki Gamble connected with senior Kealoha Kepo’o-Sebate just 28 seconds later for a 78-yard TD pass. That late scoring play ended up being the difference as Meadowdale celebrated a 22-19 victory over the Knights in a game played at Goddard Stadium in south Everett.

The Gamble-to-Kepo’o-Sebate touchdown ended a series of big plays from both teams that defined the fourth quarter – and the game as a whole – on Friday.

Leading 14-7 midway through the fourth quarter, the Mavericks’ defense had Kamiak trapped in their own territory; but a Knights’ 56-yard screen pass (and a roughing the passer penalty on the Mavericks on the same play) advanced the ball to the Meadowdale six-yard line. Three plays later, Kamiak’s Conner Maxwell slipped into the end zone on a 1-yard TD run to draw the Knights to within one-point, 14-13, with five minutes to go.

But Kamiak’s attempted trick play on the ensuing PAT failed and the Mavs were able to cling to a one-point advantage.

Hoping to hold on and secure a win, Meadowdale moved deep into Kamiak territory with their subsequent drive. But with less than two minutes to go, Junior Cayden Rivera had the ball ripped out of his grasp at the three-yard line during what had looked to be a game-clinching scoring play. Kamiak’s Jayce Barrington, now with the ball, raced 90 yards in the other direction to the Mavericks’ 7-yard line. One play later, the Knights scored a lead-swapping touchdown on a Jayden Harris 7-yard TD run for a 19-14 lead (Kamiak’s attempted two-point conversion that followed failed).

With just 95 seconds remaining in the game and now trailing for the first time, Meadowdale needed a big play of their own to come back and retake the lead. The Gamble-to-Kepo’o-Sebate hookup proved to be it.

“It was just what we were practicing all week. Two-minute offense and how to get the ball into my best player’s hands,” Gamble said of his game-winning TD bomb to Kepo’o-Sebate. “I’m just glad that he was able to get past the defender. I just throw it up to him. I’ve just got to make it so that only he can get it. And it worked.”

Up until the game-winning 78-yard touchdown toss, Gamble had completed four out of 11 pass completions for 17 yards in the game. But the junior had no interceptions and threw a on-the-money deep ball to Kepo’o-Sebate when it was most needed, in the game’s final stretch.

Gamble confessed that the wild swings of the fourth quarter were dizzying.

“It was amazing; it was incredible. So many emotions were going through my head,” Gamble said. “I’m just glad that our team could stay together and pull through no matter what. Even though we were down, I told our team that we’ve got to stay up because if we get down then the score goes down with us.”

Senior Aiden Osborne agreed with Gamble concerning the team’s wild ride in the late going.

“It was just insane. The whole team was down,” Osborne said. “I was nervous myself. But Ki-Ki showed out and we came back from the deficit that I don’t think anyone on the team thought we could come back from. It was just a great fourth quarter and I’m glad with how it turned out.”

The Mavericks’ first two scores in the game came on the ground. Rivera found the end zone in the first quarter on a 2-yard run and again in the third with a 5-yard run. The junior ran the ball 18 times in the game for 140 yards.

Kamiak got their first points with 3:40 to go in the second quarter on another big play, a Lucas Burd 63-yard punt return for a TD.

Following the game, Meadowdale Coach Antwoine Gamble didn’t bother hiding the emotion he felt. He explained that his mother was there in the grandstands watching one of his games for the first time (she just recently moved to Snohomish County from Texas) and having her there made him think of his recently-deceased father.

“He taught me everything I know about this game,” Coach Gamble said.

His father was a good friend with one of his assistant coaches, Jack Baker Sr., Gamble added. “At the end of the game, Papa Jack Baker said, ‘your dad was here.’ And I lost it. I felt it too; I felt it,” Gamble said.

Meadowdale (1-0 overall) hopes those good vibes from Friday night’s win over Kamiak (0-1 overall) will continue next week when they face their first 3A Wesco League South Conference opponent of the year, the Shorewood Stormrays. Kickoff at Edmonds Stadium is slated for 8:00 p.m.

Prep Football: Meadowdale vs. Kamiak, Sept. 5

Meadowdale 7 0 7 8 – 22

Kamiak 0 7 0 12 – 19

1st quarter scoring:

9:05 – Cayden Rivera (Meadowdale) 2-yard TD run; Holden Johnson PAT kick good

2nd quarter scoring:

3:40 – Lucas Burd (Kamiak) 63-yard punt return for TD; Don-Ieck Dankyi PAT kick good

3rd quarter scoring:

8:13 – Cayden Rivera (Meadowdale) 5-yard TD run; Holden Johnson PAT kick good

4th quarter scoring:

5:00 – Conner Maxwell (Kamiak) 1-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt failed

1:40 – Jayden Harris (Kamiak) 7-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt failed

1:12 – Ki Gamble (Meadowdale) 78-yard TD pass to Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate; two-point conversion run by Ki Gamble good

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Kamiak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-1 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 12; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Kamiak next game: versus Juanita: Saturday, Sept. 13; 7 p.m. at Juanita High School