Public hearing on tree code revisions before Edmonds council Sept. 23

A public hearing on proposed revisions to the Edmonds tree code is among the items on the Edmonds City Council business meeting agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 23.

The hearing follows a council discussion Sept. 9 regarding what staff described as “minor” amendments to the code, which was adopted in 2021. The code was aimed at retaining existing trees during development on private property in Edmonds. City staff have said there is more long-term work to be done on the code, but the current proposed amendments are designed to clean up some existing issues — including those brought to light during a recent lawsuit against the city.

Other items on the council agenda include:

Confirmation of Mike Clugston as the city’s planning and development director.

An amendment to the city’s contracting and purchasing policies and procedures.

A proclamation for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also view it live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete meeting agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or you can listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

And to help residents engage with city government, we’ve prepared this video: