Public invited to fall cleanup at Picnic Point Beach Sept. 20

Members of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF), together with the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project, invite volunteers to join a fall cleanup at Picnic Point Beach from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

This event is free and open to the public. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Tools and other necessary materials will be provided.

Sign up here: https://cerv.is/0282×226

Earlier this year, volunteers planted nearly 90 native species along the shoreline at Picnic Point Beach. Now, as fall approaches, it’s time to prepare these young plants for winter.

At this event, volunteers will:

Clear grass and weeds crowding the native plants

Remulch to help retain soil moisture and protect roots through the winter

Remove invasive species such as Himalayan blackberry and English ivy

Pick up litter along the shoreline, time permitting

A healthy, wooded beach rich with native vegetation cools stream temperatures, improves habitat for birds and fish, and slows shoreline erosion — making this work critical for the long-term health of Puget Sound’s ecosystems, organizers said in a news release.

Community and Conservation Partnership

“Restoring Picnic Point Beach is about more than planting trees — it’s about ensuring these special places remain healthy for future generations,” said Greg Sisson, OFF president. “Together, we can help preserve critical shoreline habitat while strengthening our connection as a community.”

“We’ve already seen how these native plants benefit the environment,” added Helena Puche, OFF conservation chair. “Healthy vegetation helps stabilize streambanks, filters runoff, and provides food and shelter for pollinators, songbirds and fish. Please join us – every volunteer makes a difference!”

Representatives from the Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and local Picnic Point Forest Stewards will be on-site to provide instruction, safety guidance, and educational insights throughout the day.

What to Bring

Wear layered clothing appropriate for the weather. Long sleeves, long pants, and sturdy, closed-toe shoes are strongly recommended. Bring a lightweight jacket, hat, sunscreen and a reusable water bottle. Pack a small snack if needed.

Hand tools and gloves are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own. Please do not bring power tools or herbicides.

Where to Meet

Picnic Point Parking Lot

7231 Picnic Point Rd.

Edmonds, WA 98036

Sign-in is located near the pedestrian overpass on the west end of the parking lot.

Parking

Free parking is available onsite, but the lot can fill up quickly on weekends and sunny days. Please arrive early or consider carpooling if possible.

To sign up or learn more, visit the official event site: https://cerv.is/0282×226