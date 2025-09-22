Ralph Longway: Remembered as WWII veteran, ophthalmologist

Ralph Ernest Longway, of Seattle, Washington, died on September 18, 2025 at the age of 98.

Ralph was born in Clinton, Massachusetts on July 23, 1927, to Ezra Leon Longway and Inez Ruth Miles.

Ralph experienced an exciting childhood, growing up in China with his four siblings and missionary parents. During World War II he was captured in the Philippines by the Japanese and spent three years in an internment camp. When released he returned to the United States, completing a history degree before attending Loma Linda University Medical School in California.

Ralph met his future spouse, Berryl Brandom Bull, while studying to become a physician. They were married on June 6, 1955. Ralph traveled with Berryl and firstborn child (Sharon) to Germany to serve as an ophthalmologist in the Army for eight years. They welcomed their second child (Sylvia) before returning to the State’s, where he set up a flourishing practice in Maryland.

Ralph retired at age seventy and spent his lengthy retirement traveling, listening to jazz music, and enjoying time with family.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 70 years, Berryl Brandom Longway; his two daughters Sharon Ruth Longway and Sylvia Longway Levy; his grandchildren Brandon Longway Mendoza, Sara Levy Boquist, and Evan Sebastian Cecil Levy; and great-grandchildren Asher Rylan Boquist and Ayla Wren Boquist.