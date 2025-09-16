Reader view: Homage is watching out for Snohomish County’s seniors

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

For more than 50 years, Homage Senior Services has been a cornerstone of support for older adults and people living with disabilities in Snohomish County. We deliver Meals on Wheels, provide transportation and home repairs, offer mental health counseling and create vital opportunities for social connection.

Today, older adults and vulnerable residents face challenges that extend far beyond daily needs. Federal decisions in nutrition, housing and health care, and the cuts and new requirements proposed in Washington, D.C., will ripple through our community, forcing more people to rely on already stretched local resources.

That’s why Homage’s Advocacy Page is an invaluable resource.

It breaks down complex legislation, explains its implications for Snohomish County, and shows how residents can speak up to protect seniors.

Among the Threats We’re Tracking

Nutrition (SNAP): Benefits are being reduced, work requirements expanded, and exemptions for veterans, foster youth, and people experiencing homelessness removed. For a senior living on a fixed income, a $56 SNAP reduction could mean skipping meals or cutting back on essential groceries. Programs like Meals on Wheels will see increased demand as vulnerable neighbors struggle to put food on the table.

Housing (HUD): Cuts of up to 43% to federal housing programs would shrink already limited rental assistance. For many older renters, losing a housing voucher could force them out of long-time homes, extend waitlists, and put seniors at risk of homelessness.

Health care (Medicaid): New work requirements and funding caps could reduce access to in-home care, mental health counseling, and other services seniors depend on to live safely. Even small cuts can mean losing essential support, facing isolation, or being forced into expensive institutional care.

The bottom line – older adults and vulnerable residents risk losing food, housing, and healthcare they rely on.

Advocacy in Action

At Homage, we not only serve the community, but we also watch out for it.

Here is a brief snapshot of what Homage’s Allison Cales, has been working on regarding Homage’s Advocacy efforts:

Conducting in-depth research on pending legislation.

Engaging in outreach to explain these complex changes.

Building partnerships with other organizations for a collective voice.

Participating in informational sessions and webinars to learn the most effective advocacy strategies.

Sharing insights with community leaders about the impact.

This behind-the-scenes work ensures someone is paying attention to the fine print, so our community isn’t caught off guard.

Federal Decisions, Local Impact

Our partners are sounding the alarm– these policy changes are urgent and will harm vulnerable residents. Snohomish County cannot afford to look away.

As Nancy J. Ekrem of DME CPA Group PC recently noted in a MyEdmonds News article, even new laws like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which creates a new tax deduction for seniors, are full of details that must be understood and acted upon quickly. Her article underscores why local, trusted organizations like Homage must help our community navigate not just one, but the full spectrum of policy changes affecting seniors.

Community Involvement

Stay informed | Visit homage.org/homage-advocacy

Raise your voice | Contact your elected officials about protecting SNAP, HUD housing and Medicaid.

Support Homage | Share this information, volunteer or donate to help us meet growing demand.

Since 1974, Homage has stood with Snohomish County’s seniors and most vulnerable residents. Today, we are also standing guard, watching, tracking, and speaking out about policies that threaten their well-being. But advocacy is not something we can do alone. Together, we can ensure older adults and people living with disabilities have access to the food, housing, health care, and dignity they deserve.

Learn more at homage.org.

Alicia Crank is director of philanthropy for Homage Senior Services.