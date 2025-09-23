Reader view: If we truly want to support our seniors, we should vote yes on Proposition 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

When people hear the phrase “human services,” they often think of people they see in public who are struggling with homelessness, substance use or mental health issues — and those vulnerable members of our community do need help. But here in Edmonds our community is unique because over 22% of us are 65 or older — the highest rate of any city in the area — so our city human services staff spend much of their time serving a deeply vulnerable population: our seniors.

Our small but mighty team of two city staff people — one human services coordinator and one mental health specialist funded through a grant — serve the human services needs of our whole community of 42,000 people by answering the call when people reach out for help, or following up on referrals from first responders who are often the first to encounter people who are in crisis. In addition to seniors, they also assist at-risk youth, women and children leaving a domestic violence situation, and unhoused people. For seniors, the most common needs are referrals to affordable housing, rent and other financial assistance, medical coordination, responding to Silver Alerts, and assistance with City code violations related to yard maintenance and hoarding situations caused by age and illness.

These are the very services that will be at risk if Proposition 1 fails this November.

Ironically, the opposition group has adopted the phrase “Save Our Seniors” in their messaging. But here’s the truth: If we want to save our seniors, we must fund the services that support them. Voting against this levy would do the opposite — resulting in the loss of human services staff and critical assistance for older adults who rely on the city’s support the most.

There’s also a misconception being circulated that this levy would harm seniors on fixed incomes. In fact, Snohomish County offers substantial property tax exemptions for seniors and residents with disabilities. Currently, there are over 1,000 households in Edmonds who receive this exemption. Seniors who qualify for the exemptions would be largely shielded from the cost of this levy. Our human services staff could help connect more eligible people to the program, if retained.

I’m voting yes on Proposition 1 because I believe a compassionate, resilient city is one that takes care of its elders and other people experiencing a crisis, not just in words, but in action. That means protecting the Human Services team, investing in programs that help our seniors and others stay safely housed, fed, and connected, and ensuring that no one in our city is left behind.

For $65 per month for the median homeowner, I believe it’s worth it. If we truly care about our senior neighbors, then the choice this November is clear.

Vote yes on Proposition 1.

Alicia Koné is the owner and president of Edmonds-based Koné Consulting.

The views expressed here are those of the author.