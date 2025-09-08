Reader view: Important information for Edmonds homeowners

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

If you own an average home in Edmonds, your property tax will increase $895 next year. If a November ballot measure passes, your 2026 tax will jump another $845.

For an Edmonds home of average $928,600 assessed value (AV), you are paying $929 this year to support the city of Edmonds, including fire and EMS — and next year you would pay $2,669 for these services, almost triple.

In 2025 you are taxed 1 percent of AV to support the city, which contracts for fire and EMS services. Edmonds voters elected in April to annex to the Regional Fire Authority (RFA): as a result, your tax supporting both city and RFA in 2026 will total 1.9% to 2% of AV, almost double — before Proposition 1. If voters approve Proposition 1 in November, your tax supporting both city and RFA in 2026 will total 2.8% to 2.9% of AV, almost triple your current rate for these services.

What is Proposition 1?

Our city is asking voters to approve a permanent additional $14.5 million in property tax revenue each year. Why? Because the city is in financial crisis and has cut basic services.

I got curious about this because when I moved to Edmonds six years ago, our city was providing basic services. Our vote to annex to the Regional Fire Authority adds several million dollars to city revenue annually – and the city is still struggling?

I am a retired CPA and retired CFO with a specialty in not-for-profit financial management. I began sifting through the 10 years of financial reports on our city website and talking with current and former city councilmembers. Here’s what I found.

Why is our city in financial crisis?

Of the 10 years I reviewed, the first seven years, through 2021, are “boring” in the best way: consistent revenue and expenditures with an average year-end surplus, cumulatively adding $4 million to the general bottom line over seven years. The city’s single biggest expenditure is staff compensation: budgeted headcount increased an average 2% or 5 positions per year, ending in 2021 with 241 positions.

In 2022 our city received federal pandemic funding which — together with our carefully accumulated surplus – created the illusion of a pot of money to spend. We initiated dozens of new positions, hired more contractors and raised compensation. Over the next three years our budgeted city headcount increased an average 13 positions per year, ending in 2024 with 279 positions. We spent more than we took in 2022 through 2024, cumulatively reducing general city coffers by $16 million.

We have an expenditure problem.

What has been done?

RFA annexation provides our city an additional $6 million in free revenue each year. We also “cut” numerous positions this year (many of which had never been filled), reducing total budgeted headcount to 252 — still exceeding the 241 positions of 2021, when basic services were provided.

Do we need $14.5 million? Urgently? From my perspective as a financial professional: no, we don’t. What we need is consistent good management — and financially minded city councilmembers.

How should I vote?

You are being asked to vote on a significant tax increase before you have seen the dollar effect on your household of the last significant tax increase – the RFA annexation. This timing is troubling: the Property Tax Levy Calculator on our city’s own website omits the RFA annexation increase.

The best way forward for Edmonds is careful spending of our tax dollars – including the discipline to say “no” as an average homeowner would. Our city has operated effectively before: Let’s ask it to do so again.

The views expressed here are those of the author.