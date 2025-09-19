Reader View: It’s worse than I imagined

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

My husband and I met and grew up in this beautiful town of Edmonds. We think it’s just about the greatest place you could ever live, and we moved back two years ago to raise our family here. We hope our kids can share many of the same memories and experiences that we had, from facepainting at the Edmonds Art Festival to rolling down the hill behind Yost Pool!

When I was a toddler, my parents enrolled me in a kids gymnastics class at the Frances Anderson Center.

35 years later, I enrolled my own daughter in the same class. She loved it just as much as I did – or at least she did, until Edmonds shut the program down and discussed putting the entire building up for sale.

The permanently ended gymnastics classes are just the beginning.

When I first heard Edmonds was facing a budget crisis, I assumed it would mean some tightening of belts—maybe a few delayed projects, maybe a few cuts to non-essentials. What I couldn’t believe was just how painful the cuts would be should Proposition 1, the upcoming parks and public safety levy, fail.

It’s worse than I ever imagined.

Cuts of $1,800,000 to Parks and Recreation Recreational programming at Frances Anderson Center – eliminated Yost Pool – closed Spray Pad at City Park – closed Trash and litter pickup – reduced Special event support for the Summer Market, Edmonds Arts Festival, July 4th parade and other events – eliminated Downtown white tree lights – eliminated Vandalism (damage, graffiti, biohazard waste, etc.) response – delayed



Cuts of $3,600,000 to police and public safety Based on lower staffing, 911 response times – longer Detective staff – reduced to 1 Community building – reduced Human Services – eliminated Non-priority services (complaints, homelessness, property crimes, etc.) – only provided as time and resources allow



Cuts of $228,000 to cultural services The Edmonds Arts Commission city liaison and performing arts programs – eliminated Maintenance of public art and support to the creative district program – eliminated





Cuts of $693,000 to Community Services and Economic Development Community Services & Economic Development Department – nearly eliminated Services related to economic development, tourism, public information and intergovernmental relations – eliminated



Cuts of $160,000 to Public Works

Maintenance backlog on public facilities – increased



Road and sidewalk maintenance – reduced



No new money set aside for infrastructure modernization



See the complete list of cuts here.

These proposed cuts were laid out in clear, line-by-line detail in a resolution passed by the City Council back in June. The city could not have been more honest—the proposed cuts were made public on purpose so that residents could see exactly what’s at stake with a “no” vote.

That’s real transparency.

And for $65 per month for the median homeowner in Edmonds – less than 1% of the median household’s annual income – I’m not willing to give these things up.

Edmonds was worth it when I was growing up here, and now that I’m raising my own kids here, I know the truth: Edmonds is still worth it, and it always has been.

Isabel Jones lives near Seaview Park with her husband and two kids and is a member of the Edmonds Planning Board*. She is the Deputy Director of Behavioral Health for King County.

*All statements and endorsements made by the author are given in their personal capacity as a private citizen.