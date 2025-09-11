Reader view: Let them eat cake?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Recently this quote was found in a public records request. “If we can wait for all the fixed-income folk to move or die we may have a chance to get the new rich folks who buy into Edmonds and they will vote yes.”

Sadly, this is the sentiment of many who are supporting the ballot measure in November that is asking for a $14.5 million levy lid lift for Edmonds. The initial proposed levy lid lift by the mayor and council was thought to be $6 million. How did it go so quickly from $6 million to $14.5 million? The mayor states that Edmonds is in a financial crisis — how did we get here? We want and expect responsible and accountable stewardship. We have lost trust in our elected officials. We want a line-by-line operations plan with measurable results that tells us where our dollars are going. Our insurance costs have gone up to $500,000 per year. Yes, the mayor, council and city attorney have chosen to get us into ridiculous litigation that we continually and repeatedly lose (Pruitt, Rimmer, environmental appeals) – driving our insurance premiums up. Irresponsible decisions that have cost us dearly.

We vote for our leaders with the expectation that they are here to responsibly serve us. When did the taxpayer become the unelected public servant? The mayor was issued a warning by the Public Disclosure Commission for using public dollars to push his own agenda. He hired a PR firm for $64,000 to promote the annexation to the Regional Fire Authority saying this was in Edmonds’ best financial interests. The well-funded firefighters union sent out a scare tactic text days before the election to Edmonds households. It asked for a yes vote and inferred that a no vote might mean a reduction in services. Reading between the lines — “If you don’t vote for us, we may not show up for your 911 call or to put out the fire at your home.” It worked. Edmonds went from paying $12 million for fire and EMS to $21 million for the same level of service — raising our property taxes by about 97%. Is this what the mayor meant by annexation would be good for Edmonds?

The electorate is disenchanted, voting less. Many disillusioned with our elected officials, seeing that they have been lied to, more concerned with themselves, their positions and the power they see themselves now having over those who elected them. The electorate is the public servant expected to open their checkbooks and write a blank check with no accountability and transparency and making decisions that tax us out of our homes. The city’s rallying cry is often around affordable housing. What hypocrisy when these property tax increases have the effect of driving folks out of their homes.

Thomas Jefferson once said these words, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Edmonds elected a mayor with no education or experience in finance. He campaigned, knocking on doors, for about 18 months telling Edmonds he was a retired owner and CEO of a well-known business. He was not. He owned up to this when the Voter’s Pamphlet came out and he was called out in MEN. Mayor Rosen was a very successful PR executive. He continues to show his expertise selling us what he wants and we can’t afford. He needs to tell us why he is asking for a $14.5 million levy lid lift and show us a line-by-line accounting of his budget.

Vote No on Prop 1.

