Reader view: Levy lift helps protect what makes Edmonds special

For 25 years, my business has called Edmonds — and the Frances Anderson Center — home. It’s more than just a building. It’s where generations of children have laughed, learned, and grown. It’s where families gather, where community thrives, and where Edmonds shows its heart.

As teachers and students head back to school this week, it’s important to frame what’s at stake for families who call Edmonds home. The Frances Anderson Center is one of Edmonds’ most iconic community spaces, and it will close to recreational programming (see City Resolution pg. 8) if Proposition 1 fails. So will Yost Pool, and the spray pad at City Park — just to name a few of the coming painful cuts. Without stable, long-term funding from this levy, Edmonds will continue to face the very real risk of having to sell public assets — a concern that became all too real earlier this year.

Proposition 1 is a modest investment in our future: $65 per month for the median home, and our most vulnerable low-income seniors with fixed incomes up to $76,000 per year qualify for exemptions under the Washington State Department of Revenue. In return for this reasonable investment, we protect essential city services, ensure our parks stay open and safe, and help preserve the community spaces we rely on — from playfields to senior programs to beloved landmarks like Frances Anderson.

This isn’t just about today. It’s about the next generation of Edmonds families who deserve the same access to beautiful parks, safe neighborhoods, and vibrant community hubs that we’ve enjoyed.

If we value what makes Edmonds special, we need to act. That’s why I’m publicly supporting Proposition 1 — not because it’s easy, but because it’s the right thing to do for the future of our city. To me, Edmonds is worth it.

Christi Kreft is the owner of Edmonds Montessori.

The views expressed here are those of the author.