Reader view: Prop 1 — Where Edmonds parks stand, and what comes next?

I’m writing this as a private citizen, though I currently serve as the Director of Edmonds Parks & Recreation Department. Since 2023, the department has faced more than $1.5 million in budget cuts — a 23% reduction in general fund support. These cuts have significantly impacted the services provided.

The department continues doing our best for Edmonds residents, but is challenged across multiple areas: parks maintenance, environmental stewardship, facility upkeep, recreation programming, and customer service. The upcoming vote on Proposition 1 will determine whether these services recover and grow — or decline further.

Parks Maintenance

This division is currently operating at less than 70% staffing for on-site maintenance — 13 of 21 front line positions filled. This limits our ability to manage the nearly 50 parks and recreation facilities. Daily tasks like trash removal (110+ cans), graffiti/vandalism cleanup, and restroom maintenance are delayed. And porta-potty access has been reduced by 40% for cost savings.

Water usage is cut by 20%, but rising rates still increase the utility bills. Drought conditions, coupled with budget limits, are leading to brown lawns and dying plants. Years of deferred maintenance are catching up — Hickman Park’s basketball court now needs full replacement, where early patching could’ve sufficed.

Staff reductions also limit the ability to apply for grants, partner with schools or cities on shared facilities, or support community youth programs like Sno-King Youth Club and Pacific Little League with adequate fields and gym space.

Environmental Stewardship

Budget cuts eliminated the environmental stewardship program, including the beach rangers and Olympic Beach Visitor Center. These staff educated the public, protected marine environments, and enforced shoreline rules including keeping dogs off beaches. Their absence leaves a noticeable gap in both environmental protection and public outreach.

Parks & Recreation Facilities

The Frances Anderson Center is a community hub, hosting not only recreation programs but major events like the Edmonds Arts Festival, SpringFest, Bird Fest and Write on the Sound. But its future is uncertain due to potential lack of recreation staff and ongoing maintenance challenges in a 97-year-old building.

Operations at other facilities—Yost Pool, Spray Pad, fields, picnic shelters, and the cemetery— are stretched thin. City Council Resolution 1570 states that if the levy fails, another $1.8 million in cuts will follow, including 11 more full-time positions. Losing the certified staff who manage aquatic facilities would mean Yost Pool and the Spray Pad are unable to operate.

Recreation and Customer Service

In 2025, the department eliminated 33 positions, including office and program staff. This has led to reduced customer service at the Anderson Center, where the front counter goes unstaffed, and calls go unanswered.

The department’s behind-the-scenes work is vital to events like the Farmers Market, 4th of July parade, Block Party, PorchFest, and Oktoberfest. These aren’t simple events — they require complex coordination: facility scheduling, street closures, city and state regulations, public safety logistics, and more. With staff already stretched, further cuts jeopardize the ability to support these beloved community events.

Looking Ahead

It’s essential that voters fully understand the current state of Edmonds’ Parks and Recreation services before any decisions are made. This is about more than just numbers —it’s about how the city cares for the parks, provide recreation programs, support community events, and maintain the quality of life valued in Edmonds.

The choice made as a community this November will determine whether these services can recover and grow or continue to decline. I respectfully encourage every resident to consider the role Parks and Recreation plays in your daily lives — and to vote with that in mind.

The views expressed here are those of the author.