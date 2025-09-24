Reader view: The Grinch who stole Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Beware Prop 1, on the ballot this November. Prop 1 raises the portion of our property tax supporting the city of Edmonds by 130%. While rising cost of living, high mortgage rates and depleted savings pressure homeowners, the city threatens drastic cuts to our beloved services and landmarks. The punishments if we don’t approve this hike reads like the Grinch’s Christmas list: no more restroom cleaning, lawn mowing, or basic maintenance. Wealthier residents claim “it’s only $65/month!” This tax hike is the kind of incremental expense that ultimately pushes out less affluent homeowners. With inflation escalation, it’s a $90 million levy over six years that becomes permanent — the new baseline for future increases.

How did this happen — gross mismanagement or true lack of funds? The problem may be complex, but the money is on the city’s books. According to a finance savvy citizen, there is enough underutilized funding to cover the proposed cuts without tapping an additional penny from citizens. That citizen devised a proposal to capitalize the general fund, and then provide for a future $6 million levy as passed in the 2025/26 balanced budget. Although sent to the mayor and council, he has not received a hearing — unlike Keep Edmonds Vibrant, who had 30 minutes to present their budget ideas to council.

Edmonds needs a citizens’ finance committee, as recommended by the mayor’s own Blue Ribbon Commission. Composed of finance experts from the community, it would help safeguard Edmonds’ fiscal well-being and protect citizens from interest groups that do not prioritize the common good.

One of the strongest interest groups in Edmonds are the developers. The rush to acquire older homes and resell them for profit is at odds with the desire of seniors and lower-income families to remain in the community. Many young families are often just able to pay their bills and mortgage, perhaps with a bit left over. We don’t need their bit of extra just to have our parks and beaches. Let’s not squeeze our residents and make Edmonds more exclusive and less diverse, especially if we have options.

Keep Edmonds Affordable advocates for property owners and renters across Edmonds – and for those working to retain the family home: most Americans’ greatest source of wealth. While cost of living increases annually, income does not necessarily keep pace. The city should avoid raising property tax when other financial solutions are available.

Melinda Goforth is chair of the Con Committee, Proposition 1.