Reader view: Understanding Edmonds’ levy lid lift — budget choices and alternatives

This article addresses the upcoming levy lid lift ballot, how the city arrived at this point, and what other options may exist.

The city’s budget consists of six main funds — containing a total of 34 different accounts, each serving a unique function — some legally mandated, some restricted and others discretionary. Among all these, only general fund (GF) difficulties led to the current fiscal emergency declaration.

The GF’s recent history — see below — shows how its fund balance (revenues minus expenses) has shifted over time. City financial policy calls for the GF to stay within a designated “green zone” for stability. Entering the “yellow zone” requires a formal fiscal emergency and authorizes use of emergency reserves to maintain operations. If depleted further, additional contingency reserves of $2.2 million are available to prevent technical insolvency (the “red zone”).

At the close of 2021, Edmonds had nearly $18 million in GF reserves— well above minimum requirements. Mayor Nelson and the City Council decided to spend down these reserves, a reasonable use of public funds if appropriately managed. However, the pace of expenditures increased rapidly: $6 million in reserves were used in 2022, and spending accelerated further in 2023, exceeding the emergency threshold by April. A formal emergency declaration did not occur until November. The city then depleted the remaining reserves in 2024 and used one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to avoid insolvency. With these exhausted, the city borrowed $6 million from utility funds to balance this year’s budget. In just three years, a strong reserve position turned into a fiscal emergency.

The mayor proposes budgets, and the city council amends, adopts and oversees the budget. Since 2022, this oversight has not prevented fiscal imbalance, creating the present situation.

Looking ahead, the city’s adopted two-year budget (starting in 2025) is built on a $6 million loan this year, annexation to the RFA in 2026 (now approved by voters), savings from the fire contract, and a $6 million levy in 2026. This plan repays the loan in two years and rebuilds reserves (shown above).

Yet, the levy amount has jumped to $14.5 million. What changed, and are alternative solutions available?

The city is presenting voters with a false choice: either pass the $14.5 million levy or face severe service cuts. The city has money: however, not necessarily allocated in the accounts that need it. Prior to recent budget discussions, an alternative was proposed — reallocating underused balances from Internal Service Funds (ISFs) to the GF. These ISFs are discretionary, not legally required, and have been used in this way before (e.g., a $1.5 million transfer in 2020).

If approved by City Council, $6.6 million would be added to the GF — fully offsetting the $6 million in service cuts projected by the city if the levy fails, without repayable debt or interest.

In addition to a $6 million levy lid lift in 2027 and $5 million in new non-property tax revenue committed to by the city, the ISF alternative creates a middle ground between the current ballot measure and what many residents may find affordable. These approaches — at currently budgeted service levels — are compared below:

The alternative provides for enhanced services over time just as the ballot measure does, however at a more reasonable, affordable rate.

Unfortunately, given the city’s chosen course, the only practical way to advance this alternative is to vote “no” on the levy lid lift. This alternative represents a transparent, responsible path forward — one the community deserves to consider before voting — and one the city has chosen to ignore.

Jim Ogonowski is an Edmonds resident, a prior member of the Citizens Housing Commission and a retired Boeing Vice President and Senior Chief Engineer with experience in managing complex airplane development programs with a global footprint.

