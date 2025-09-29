Reader view: Why Edmonds needs this levy — A history of underfunding, not overspending

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Opponents of the proposed levy lift in Edmonds say that our current difficulties are entirely due to waste and mismanagement of taxpayer money and that we should enact further cuts to balance the books. This simply isn’t true: Far from being wasteful, the data shows that the City of Edmonds has been very frugal with our taxpayer dollars.

Since 2001, the consumer price index (CPI) for all urban consumers, which previously governed the rate at which cities could increase property tax revenues, has grown by over 80% but Initiative 747, passed in that year, capped the increase in property taxes to 1% per year unless voters approved a levy lift. This has limited the growth in Edmonds property taxes to just 29%. In 2007, the Washington Supreme Court ruled that I-747 was unconstitutional but the legislature voted to reinstate the 1% annual levy limit, and we have continued to operate under that restriction ever since. Note: the specific CPI metric used to govern previous tax increases was CPIAUCSL which covers all urban consumers nationally. The local inflation in the Seattle region over the same period has been even higher, at almost 95%, so our taxes have gone up at less than one-third of the rate of inflation.

Cities in Washington state are overly dependent on property tax for survival especially if, as in Edmonds’ case, the city lacks a major retail base or a manufacturing base to generate enough sales tax or B&O (business and occupation) tax revenue. Their ability to raise money to pay for the services they provide has been under assault by the anti-tax lobby for over 25 years, and we are experiencing the intended outcome of that assault. In 2011, Edmonds put three propositions on the ballot to increase property taxes for: public safety, parks etc.; street overlays and building maintenance; and park improvements. All three propositions failed. Now, 14 years later, the city is again asking voters to approve a levy increase to cover the same general areas under a single proposition. In the interim, we have spent down reserves, continued to defer maintenance on streets and other capital projects and just this year, handed over our fire and EMS services to the Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

Other initiatives, like I-695 passed in 1999, also significantly hurt local revenues. Prior to I-695, 24% of revenue raised by the motor vehicle excise tax went to local governments.

Meanwhile, the costs of running a city government have increased even faster than the overall inflation rate due to wage growth, increased competition for quality hires and expensive new technology (e.g. body camera systems for police).

Since 2001, the aggregate assessed valuation of taxable property in Edmonds has increased by 382%. The assessed value of the average home has by 328% and the overall property tax bill has grown by 130% due to increases for other taxing districts but not due to the City of Edmonds, which represents only a small portion of the overall tax bill. At the same time, an investor making systematic deposits in a stock market-based account would have seen returns of 388% while an investor using a step-up investment plan, in which the amount of systematic investment grows over time, would have realized returns of 188%. The consumer price index has increased by more than 80% but the portion of the property tax bill that funds the city of Edmonds has grown by only 29%. This is the real reason why our city needs to raise taxes now and why I am supporting this levy lift – because we have been under-investing in our city for the past 24 years.

Niall McShane is an Edmonds resident, occasional contributor to Scene in Edmonds and a retired IBM executive with experience in managing software development and customer service organizations.

