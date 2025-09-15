Reminder: Thinking about your future tax bill? Try our updated calculator

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

With passage of Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation earlier this year and a levy lid lift on the ballot in November, city taxpayers could see a sizable property tax increase in 2026.

To help inform this discussion, My Edmonds News has reconfigured and updated our tax calculator with the aim of providing a real numbers comparison between current tax bills and how these will change in 2026.

The left column provides a breakdown of your current 2025 tax bill – what you are paying now.

The right column allows you to see how your taxes might change in 2026 with inclusion of the RFA and a levy lift. The red font indicates items that have changed between 2025 and 2026. All user-editable fields are in blue. Note that we have entered $0.00 as a placeholder in the levy lift field to allow you – the user – to enter different values and compare the effect of these on your taxes.

Important disclaimers:

The 2026 calculations are based on 2025 tax rates and assessed values. These will change in 2026 and will likely result in a higher tax impact than shown in our calculator.

The calculator does not consider the effect of existing or proposed exemptions for seniors and qualifying low-income taxpayers. The amount of these exemptions will be shifted to the rest of the tax base and thus increase the tax bill of those who do not qualify for them.

This means that while our calculator is not predicting your 2026 tax burden, it is using the best numbers currently available to provide a ballpark estimate of the year-over-year impact on your tax bill.

How to use the calculator:

1) Enter your 2025 assessed value in the blue field at the top.

Find your assessed value on your property tax statement or by searching under your parcel number or street address on the Snohomish County Assessors website to access your Property Account Summary page. Also on the Account Summary page is a breakdown of your current taxes indicating tax rates and the amount you pay (about halfway down the page).

2) Not all Edmonds taxpayers live within the Edmonds Port District (see a map of the Edmonds Port District here). If you live in a part of Edmonds that is not in the port district, put a zero in the port tax rate fields (indicated in blue) to remove these from your calculations.

3) We have put $0.00 in the levy lift field as a placeholder, and leave it to the user to fill in the amount they think the city will request to meet its budget needs. The lines below this field will calculate a) the rate required to raise this amount citywide (based on Edmonds’ total 2025 assessed valuation as reported by the county assessor of $15,996,864,784), and b) the impact on your personal tax bill based on the assessed valuation you enter at the top of the calculator.

Other notes and caveats (note asterisks in the calculator):

* The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) tax rate is calculated by dividing the total taxable value within the district by the amount levied by the taxing district. Both figures usually change annually, so the rate will change annually. For 2025, Edmonds’ regular levy is 0.72458071731 and the EMS is 0.27700910583, totaling 1.00158982314 (these numbers were provided to My Edmonds News by the county assessor and are built into our calculator). In 2026, the EMS costs will be shifted to the RFA, Edmonds will no longer pay or collect for this, and the Edmonds tax rate has been reduced in the 2026 column to reflect this.

** The RFA benefit charge is calculated by the Regional Fire Authority, not the County Assessor. It is based on the size and fire risk of a home.

In an email to My Edmonds News, the County Assessor explained that the benefit charge is transferred to your tax bill as follows: The County Treasurer provides tax rolls to the RFA, which in turn provides the Treasurer with the benefit charges for all properties on the roll. The Treasurer collects these via the tax bill and passes them through to the RFA.

The RFA sets benefit charges annually. They are calculated based on national standards, building square footage and use category (e.g., residential or commercial). By law, the aggregate benefit charge revenue may not exceed 60% of SCF’s operating budget; for 2025 the charges are set at 7.1% of the operating budget. But this could change in future years.

For residential homes including condos, the charge is calculated on the square footage taken from the county tax rolls. The current (2025) residential benefit charges for some typical home sizes are as follows:

1500 sq foot home: $60.96

2000 sq foot home: $70.39

2500 sq foot home: $78.70

3000 sq foot home: $86.21

As a placeholder in our calculator we are using $78.70 – the benefit charge for a 2500 square foot home. Our readers who live in smaller or larger homes have the option to enter a different benefit charge in the blue fillable field. Be aware that your actual benefit charge could be different.

More details about the benefit charge and how it is determined are available on the RFA/SCF website here.