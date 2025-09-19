Reminder: Two food drives benefiting Edmonds Food Bank Sept. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Local organizers are sponsoring two food drives this Saturday, Sept. 20 to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a drive-thru food drive collection from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection.
Learn more here.
The Edmonds Lions Club will hold a food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walnut Street Coffee, 410 Walnut St. in downtown Edmonds.
Learn more here.
