‘Rock Lady’ opens permanent learning lab for kids in Harbor Square 

Rock hounds, get ready! The Rock Lady, famous for her mobile “GeoBus” that travels to local schools, parks and libraries, has opened a brick-and-mortar rock science learning lab in the Harbor Square Business Complex.

The permanent space welcomes budding (or not budding/just curious) student scientists and geologists with hands-on activities like panning for gold and an interactive multi-themed AI exhibit. The exhibit spans geologic time, and explores landforms,oceans and even farms – all by digging into the virtual ground moving dirt, sand and water to reveal a scientific new world. And that’s just the start.

For this Rock Solid Science owner, storyteller, chief scientist and Edmonds resident Amy Bergin, it’s a dream come true.

“Parents were thrilled. Kids were thrilled. I get fan mail! Miss Amy, I want to see your rock collection again! I just kept nurturing it. Doing all these things brought me a lot of joy,” she said.

Bergin has always loved rocks and minerals and learning. For decades she worked her biotech day job, but nights and weekends were spent sharing her passion for geology with students. Her 10-foot travel trailer – the “GeoBus” loaded with rocks – moved from the driveway to local picnic shelters to teach her favorite subject.

A permanent space will definitely be a good thing. “There’s even space on the side of the building for a bus!” she said.

By her own admission, her teaching style adapts to the moment. She watches and listens to how kids want to learn, “vibing” on the best way to connect and create curiosity. For some, it’s the massive periodic table on the wall to explain why that rock is purple and this one is green then a trip to the microscope to spot minerals. For others, it’s digging in the sand and coming up with a shiny gemstone.

Still others prefer historical and geological storytelling while holding a favorite rock. “I try to thread scientific things into all the stories because it sticks!” she said.

(Author’s note: These are not superfluous exclamation points. Bergin’s excitement when talking about rocks can only be captured by multiple exclamation points.)

Mostly, she loves to see kids interact with the word “Why.”

Practically speaking, Bergin ensures kids are exposed to real science. She welcomes public, private, home schools and after-school programs. Her curriculum aligns to state requirements, which makes it easier for educators to say yes to field trips. Her learning lab is open to all.

That’s just the start. Other ideas she’s considering: having drop-in availability for kids while parents work out at Harbor Square Athletic Club, Saturday morning classes, after-school programs for early release days, reasonably priced family fun days and a geology badge program for Girl Scouts. “They have it in Idaho. We need one here,” she said.

“I’m contributing. Trying to fill that science gap. Helping teachers out… with all the activities I have planned here, I can take a classroom, no problem,” Bergin said.

“My high school elective was geology. It was taught by an amazing woman with a really thick accent. I sat up front and learned to understand her so I wouldn’t miss a thing. I was hooked. Then field studies changed my life.”

She hopes to bring that curiosity and passion to local students.

Key upcoming dates:

Sept. 13: free family fun day (sign-ups are encouraged)

Sept. 15: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. open house

October: RockyTots launch and RockTober Festivities

The Rock Lady is on Facebook and instagram: @rocksolidscience





