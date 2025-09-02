Save the date: Edmonds Levy Lid Lift Conversation at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Oct. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As voters explore the pros and cons of a proposed City of Edmonds $14.5 million levy lid lift appearing on the Nov. 4 general election ballot, My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Civic Roundtable are co-hosting an Edmonds Levy Lid Lift Conversation event Monday, Oct. 6. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The event will be moderated by My Edmonds News founder Teresa Wippel and will include two speakers — Treasure Mackley, representing the pro side and Diane Buckshnis, representing the con side.

The format will be a discussion with Mackley and Buckshnis covering key topic areas agreed upon in advance by both speakers. It will also include a Q&A period with the audience.

For those who can’t attend in person, the event will be video recorded and available for viewing on YouTube

“Just as we did with the Regional Fire Authority issue facing voters earlier this year, the goal is to facilitate a discussion between the two speakers about major areas of concern raised by both sides regarding the proposed levy lid lift,” Wippel said. “What are their solutions to the issues raised? Where do they agree and disagree?”

There will be audience questions, asked by those attending. Participants will be chosen at random — using a ticket system — among those with questions.

Each group — pro and con — will be provided a table at the Edmonds Waterfront Center for further discussion with voters both before and after the event.

Here’s the format:

There will be a 30-second self-introduction by each speaker. A coin toss will determine who gets to go first, then speakers will alternate with each question. Each speaker will be allocated three minutes for a closing statement, followed by Q&A from the audience.

Attendees who want to ask a question will be invited to place a ticket in one of two boxes – pro and con — as they arrive and during the conversation portion. During the Q&A, the moderator will draw a ticket, alternating between the pro and con, and ask the person holding that ticket number to come to a microphone.

Rules for those selected to ask and answer questions:

– The question itself must be asked in 15 seconds, and it can be directed to one or both speakers. It will be timed. Please note that you must ask a question, not present statements of support or opposition. “You have 15 seconds, so make it count,” Wippel said.

– Do not ask questions that have already been addressed during the conversations.

– Speakers’ answers are limited to one minute each. The answers will also be timed.

“This is not a debate,” Wippel said. “I am looking forward to having a constructive dialogue, as well addressing voters’ questions to help them make an informed decision about this important issue.”