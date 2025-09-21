Save the date for Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary WINGO Oct. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers invites the community to one of Edmonds’ most anticipated fall events — WINGO. Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 24 at the Old Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

WINGO combines bingo, great food and good company with a dash of October fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the first game kicks off at 7 p.m. For just $50 per ticket, guests will enjoy:

Three bingo cards to play throughout the night

A complimentary drink (beer, cocktail, wine or whiskey)

Gourmet hot dogs

An evening of laughter, prizes and community spirit

Costumes are optional, but creativity is encouraged. There will be prizes for the best costumes, so feel free to bring your festive flair to the evening.

Proceeds from WINGO support the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers’ local service projects.

Learn more and buy tickets here.