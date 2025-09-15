Sunday, September 14, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Before the rain Sunday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Dahlia ready for autumn. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Signs of fall. (Photo by Mike Gomez)
More signs of fall. (Photo by Lynn Dee King)
Heather Marks volunteering for Edmonds Marsh restoration. (Photo by Joe Scordino)
Ferry Puyallup arriving in Edmonds. (Photo by Doug Parrott)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO