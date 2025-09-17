Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Wednesday, September 17, 2025
“A loooong freight train” reported Monday night, with well over 100 cars. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Despite Tuesday’s warm weather, fall is in the air. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Classic scene. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen)
Pyrocumulus cloud from the Bear Gulch fire, as seen from Edmonds just after sunset Tuesday. See a time lapse on Blue Sky here. (Photo by Tim Johns)
Photo by Jeanna Holtz
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

