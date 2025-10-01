Tuesday, September 30, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Joseph, a proud member of Pack 305 of Edmonds Cub Scouts, with mom Helen at a recent Scouting America fundraising drive at the Edmonds QFC. (Photo by Bob Sears)
Pastel skies early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Cindy Briggs models the shirt she wore for Orange Shirt Day Sept. 30 — a movement started in 2013 to recognize the trauma inflicted on Indigenous people by residential schools and to honor survivors, their families and Indigenous communities. The shirt design was done by an artist attending an Edmonds School District shirt-decorating event at the Edmonds Center for the Arts Sept. 23. (Photo courtesy Cindy Briggs)
Photo by Melinda Nelsen

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO